Who is the Top Investor In Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is -28.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.10 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.98, the stock is -25.71% and -28.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock -44.15% off its SMA200. OMI registered -65.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.38%.

The stock witnessed a -37.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.37%, and is -14.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 13400 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $9.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.93 and Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.85% and -70.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.00% this year

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.86M, and float is at 73.91M with Short Float at 9.01%.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Henkel Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $15680.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28000.0 shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Henkel Robert J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $31.76 per share for $31760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27000.0 shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Jochims Jeffrey T (EVP, COO and) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $31.31 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 195,956 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -12.37% down over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 3.87% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -10.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.