Who is the Top Investor In Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 16.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $63.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.14% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.58% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.29, the stock is -0.86% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 19.54% off its SMA200. TOL registered 18.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.91%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.88%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $6.34B and $10.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.05 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.45% and -7.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.40M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $58.85 per share for a total of $7357.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11264.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that MARBACH CARL B (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $58.69 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65066.0 shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, SHAPIRO PAUL E (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $58.38 for $58385.0. The insider now directly holds 136,098 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 18.14% up over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is 17.72% higher over the same period.