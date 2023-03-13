ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -28.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 45.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is -27.69% and -34.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -50.12% off its SMA200. ADCT registered -81.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.98%.

The stock witnessed a -37.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $214.60M and $209.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.24% and -82.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.37M, and float is at 36.81M with Short Float at 18.44%.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 19.88% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 0.58% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -19.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.