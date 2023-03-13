Adient plc (ADNT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ADNT Stock Is Going Next

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 17.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $42.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.28% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.09% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.63, the stock is -6.40% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -4.56% at the moment leaves the stock 13.75% off its SMA200. ADNT registered 13.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.80%.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.11%, and is -8.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $14.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.65% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.90% this year.

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.10M, and float is at 94.16M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G sold 17,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $45.04 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Tiltmann Heather M (EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary) sold a total of 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $45.02 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36070.0 shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Smith Gregory Scott (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 850 shares at an average price of $44.10 for $37485.0. The insider now directly holds 12,734 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading -6.09% down over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -4.38% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -2.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.