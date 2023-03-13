Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is 36.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 60.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 12.91% and 17.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -16.90% off its SMA200. ADVM registered -41.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.09%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.96%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $80.80M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.78% and -56.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.20%).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.47M, and float is at 96.07M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fischer Laurent,the company’sCEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Fischer Laurent sold 41,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $43941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Soparkar Peter ( section) sold a total of 13,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $1.07 per share for $14232.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Riley Brigit (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 7,266 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $7772.0. The insider now directly holds 118,734 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is trading 1.85% up over the past 12 months.