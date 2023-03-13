AEE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ameren Corporation (AEE) Now

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is -8.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.28 and a high of $99.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $82.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.95% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 8.93% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.05, the stock is -3.85% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -7.48% off its SMA200. AEE registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.52%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.42%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9244 employees, a market worth around $21.66B and $7.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.58 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -18.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.00M, and float is at 257.49M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nwamu Chonda J,the company’sEVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that Nwamu Chonda J sold 3,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $83.40 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36692.0 shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BAXTER WARNER L (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 49,819 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $81.83 per share for $4.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Lindgren Mark C (EVP & Chief HR Officer of Sub) disposed off 3,130 shares at an average price of $81.19 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 45,343 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -7.74% lower over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.