AGIO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Now

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) is -21.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.75 and a high of $34.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.41% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 31.34% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.97, the stock is -15.35% and -21.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -17.21% off its SMA200. AGIO registered -30.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.38%.

The stock witnessed a -25.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.34%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has around 389 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $14.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.16% and -36.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.95M, and float is at 54.23M with Short Float at 10.85%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Washburn Theodore James Jr.,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 504 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $24.29 per share for a total of $12242.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2741.0 shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Schenkein David P (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $25.37 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AGIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Washburn Theodore James Jr. (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 233 shares at an average price of $27.21 for $6340.0. The insider now directly holds 2,668 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO).

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 19.88% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -19.20% lower over the same period. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is -34.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.