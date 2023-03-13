Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is -0.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.79 and a high of $97.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOX stock was last observed hovering at around $91.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.35% higher than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.73, the stock is -3.00% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 5.01% off its SMA200. DOX registered 14.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.40%.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.81%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) has around 30288 employees, a market worth around $11.01B and $4.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Distance from 52-week low is 18.15% and -6.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amdocs Limited (DOX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amdocs Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.82M, and float is at 120.71M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Amdocs Limited (DOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading -18.31% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.47% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -23.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.