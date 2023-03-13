AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -16.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 0.63% and -20.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -89.34% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -86.59% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -11.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.84%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $204.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.81. Distance from 52-week low is 9.85% and -99.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.79M, and float is at 20.92M with Short Float at 13.23%.