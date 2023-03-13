Analysts suggest Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) could spike 79.77% in a year

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.58 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.07, the stock is -16.33% and -25.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock -28.88% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -50.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.30%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.58%, and is -14.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $496.83M and $211.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.34. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.96M, and float is at 71.61M with Short Float at 13.75%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -83.16% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -69.78% lower over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -4.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.