Analysts suggest Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) could spike 43.55% in a year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -10.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.55% off the consensus price target high of $8.06 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 11.31% higher than the price target low of $5.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is -9.92% and -15.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. HBM registered -44.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.84%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.79%, and is -15.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.73% and -48.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.70% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.96M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -10.53% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -38.56% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -3.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.