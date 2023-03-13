Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is -5.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $9.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $10.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.86, the stock is -5.52% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 3.80% off its SMA200. ARCO registered 5.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.08%.

The stock witnessed a -6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.93%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 81256 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.16% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.60M, and float is at 124.79M with Short Float at 0.36%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -35.24% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is -9.25% lower over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 17.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.