Are we looking at the next big move in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is 5.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.89 and a high of $31.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $29.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.55% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.36, the stock is -4.25% and -8.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 13.12% off its SMA200. AMKR registered 18.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.57%.

The stock witnessed a -15.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.61%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has around 31300 employees, a market worth around $6.37B and $7.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.32% and -19.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.96M, and float is at 101.43M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tily Gil C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tily Gil C. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $25.81 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Amkor Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Engel Kevin (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $25.26 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3021.0 shares of the AMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, KIM SUSAN Y (Member of 10% owner group (10)) disposed off 1,920,000 shares at an average price of $25.28 for $48.54 million. The insider now directly holds 7,261,498 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -0.48% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 34.14% higher over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -42.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.