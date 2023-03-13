Are we looking at the next big move in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is -7.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.16 and a high of $311.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $258.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $325.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.88% off the consensus price target high of $388.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -3.04% lower than the price target low of $249.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.56, the stock is -6.29% and -8.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. BIIB registered 26.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.36%.

The stock witnessed a -10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.18%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 8725 employees, a market worth around $37.42B and $10.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.57. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.08% and -17.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.60% this year.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.80M, and float is at 143.01M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregory Ginger,the company’sEVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Gregory Ginger sold 5,610 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $300.11 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5711.0 shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that ALEXANDER SUSAN H (EVP Chief Legal Off & Corp Sec) sold a total of 5,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $280.70 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39396.0 shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.27 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 23,652,466 shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.48% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -19.20% lower over the same period.