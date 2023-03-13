Are we looking at the next big move in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is -6.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -18.80% and -23.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock -75.83% off its SMA200. WNW registered -83.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.44%.

The stock witnessed a -28.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.38%, and is -17.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $9.20M and $5.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.66% and -93.41% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.38M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 0.30%.