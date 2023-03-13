Are we looking at the next big move in Weibo Corporation (WB)?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -13.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $28.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.76% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 17.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.58, the stock is -19.34% and -21.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.13% off its SMA200. WB registered -36.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.65%.

The stock witnessed a -28.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.11%, and is -13.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 6147 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.84 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.47% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.50% this year.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.04M, and float is at 139.47M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -50.00% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -9.57% lower over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is -8.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.