Are we looking at the next big move in Workiva Inc. (WK)?

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) is 1.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.43 and a high of $124.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WK stock was last observed hovering at around $88.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.1% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.66% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.21, the stock is -4.96% and -3.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.07% off its SMA200. WK registered -16.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.28%.

The stock witnessed a -7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.47%, and is -8.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Workiva Inc. (WK) has around 2447 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $537.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 164.82. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.38% and -31.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.10%).

Workiva Inc. (WK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workiva Inc. (WK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workiva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.70% this year.

Workiva Inc. (WK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.49M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Workiva Inc. (WK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Workiva Inc. (WK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klindt Jill,the company’sEVP, CFO, CAO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Klindt Jill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $90.20 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84399.0 shares.

Workiva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that CROW MICHAEL M (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $90.20 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14943.0 shares of the WK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Ziegler Brandon (EVP, CLO, CAO & Secretary) disposed off 10,818 shares at an average price of $87.67 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 97,364 shares of Workiva Inc. (WK).

Workiva Inc. (WK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) that is trading 10.12% up over the past 12 months.