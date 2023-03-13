Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.71 and a high of $122.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $110.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.32% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.03% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.16, the stock is -4.53% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -3.19% off its SMA200. ATO registered -2.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.45%.

The stock witnessed a -6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.03%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $15.82B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.02. Distance from 52-week low is 11.72% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.82M, and float is at 139.25M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COCKLIN KIM R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COCKLIN KIM R sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $117.14 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that THOMAS RICHARD M (VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $110.37 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2891.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, MCDILL JOHN S (SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS) disposed off 2 shares at an average price of $101.04 for $202.0. The insider now directly holds 20,895 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -3.32% down over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is -9.92% lower over the same period.