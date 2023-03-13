BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) is -7.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.93% higher than the price target low of $12.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.60, the stock is -1.77% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.93% off its SMA200. BLU registered 18.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.32%.

The stock witnessed a -7.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.73%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $961.10M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.45% and -40.11% from its 52-week high.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.80M, and float is at 103.38M with Short Float at 9.13%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times.