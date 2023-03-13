Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) – The 68.0% Upside Potential Remains

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -21.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.4% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 57.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is -16.96% and -22.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -49.85% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -56.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.43%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -31.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.43%, and is -20.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $396.10M and $73.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.52% and -77.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.17M, and float is at 154.75M with Short Float at 11.73%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoica Andrei G,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Stoica Andrei G sold 31,965 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $71892.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Martin John David (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 4,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $2.41 per share for $11684.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Shahida Darius (Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer) disposed off 26,885 shares at an average price of $2.36 for $63446.0. The insider now directly holds 629,908 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).