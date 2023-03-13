Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) – The 35.8% Upside Potential Remains

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -2.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $137.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $116.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $179.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.56% off the consensus price target high of $216.06 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 23.03% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.46, the stock is -1.45% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -2.43% off its SMA200. CNI registered -6.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.28%.

The stock witnessed a -1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 23971 employees, a market worth around $78.38B and $12.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.43 and Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.24% and -15.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 675.00M, and float is at 664.78M with Short Float at 0.40%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -20.22% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is -5.21% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -14.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.