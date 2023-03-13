CD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Now

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -18.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -14.54% and -18.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -13.16% off its SMA200. CD registered 2.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.34%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is -12.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $566.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.69. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -29.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.21M, and float is at 176.61M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.83% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -34.86% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -30.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.