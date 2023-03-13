Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) on Track to Reach $39.00 in a Year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -21.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.4% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.81% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.75, the stock is -14.93% and -20.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -15.11% off its SMA200. CERE registered -29.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.09%.

The stock witnessed a -23.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.81%, and is -11.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.62% and -40.30% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.43M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLES N ANTHONY,the company’sCEO and Chairperson. SEC filings show that COLES N ANTHONY sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $27.19 per share for a total of $81570.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) sold a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $27.11 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $33.13 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).