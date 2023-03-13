Check out this: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) is -16.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.42 and a high of $66.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITCI stock was last observed hovering at around $44.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.69% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.98% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.00, the stock is -8.14% and -9.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -14.14% off its SMA200. ITCI registered -23.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.79%.

The stock witnessed a -9.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.65%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $250.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.72% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.76M, and float is at 92.23M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neumann Mark,the company’sEVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Neumann Mark sold 7,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $50.01 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49199.0 shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Mates Sharon (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 22,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $47.03 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the ITCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Durgam Suresh K. (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,906 shares at an average price of $47.14 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 23,104 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) that is trading -2.18% down over the past 12 months.