Check out this: Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is 7.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $45.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.68% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.42% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.46, the stock is -2.05% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 5.57% off its SMA200. SHOO registered -12.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.54%.

The stock witnessed a 1.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is -6.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.49 and Fwd P/E is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.73% and -23.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steven Madden Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.69M, and float is at 73.27M with Short Float at 5.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Robert Garrett,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smith Robert Garrett sold 2,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.96 per share for a total of $86571.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Rosenfeld Edward R. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $40.37 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the SHOO stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 57.61% up over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is 13.37% higher over the same period. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 63.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.