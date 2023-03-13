CHKP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Now

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.54 and a high of $145.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $125.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -8.72% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.03, the stock is -0.59% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 0.88% off its SMA200. CHKP registered -9.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.24%.

The stock witnessed a -1.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.93%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $16.18B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.74 and Fwd P/E is 14.25. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.26% and -14.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.80M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -23.86% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -0.61% lower over the same period.