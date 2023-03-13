CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is -11.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.64 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.3% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.05% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.71, the stock is 2.68% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -6.35% off its SMA200. CEIX registered 72.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.47%.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.07%, and is -10.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has around 1860 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.42 and Fwd P/E is 2.88. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.49% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.60%).

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.87M, and float is at 34.22M with Short Float at 7.07%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rothka John,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Rothka John sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $64.34 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14245.0 shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $78.20 per share for $39100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the CEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,314 shares at an average price of $78.08 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 473,520 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX).