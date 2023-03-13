Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is -26.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $8.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNSL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.54% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -28.96% and -33.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -50.03% off its SMA200. CNSL registered -53.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.70%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -38.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.41%, and is -15.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $311.89M and $1.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.59% and -69.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.93M, and float is at 72.14M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -74.76% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 4.65% higher over the same period. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -55.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.