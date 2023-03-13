Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.4% Upside

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is -7.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.22 and a high of $29.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.01, the stock is -6.73% and -9.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -8.42% off its SMA200. OFC registered -14.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.15%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.94%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $739.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.88 and Fwd P/E is 19.55. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.06% and -18.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.09M, and float is at 112.03M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENTON ROBERT L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $26.74 per share for a total of $91360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3941.0 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Thor Greg J (SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $29.35 per share for $58702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18096.0 shares of the OFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Thor Greg J (SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER) disposed off 2,333 shares at an average price of $28.79 for $67157.0. The insider now directly holds 20,096 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading 6.61% up over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -34.03% lower over the same period.