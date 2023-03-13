Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.49 and a high of $21.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is -8.07% and -8.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -16.70% off its SMA200. DEA registered -32.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.77%.

The stock witnessed a -11.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.81%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $293.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.65 and Fwd P/E is 177.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.97% and -34.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.78M, and float is at 90.47M with Short Float at 8.11%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trimble William C.,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Trimble William C. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91279.0 shares.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Crate Darrell W (Chairman) sold a total of 10,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $20.94 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 773.0 shares of the DEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Crate Darrell W (Chairman) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $20.81 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 7,428 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading -24.55% down over the past 12 months and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is -24.30% lower over the same period.