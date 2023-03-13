Equifax Inc. (EFX) Is Down -0.63% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.98 and a high of $243.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFX stock was last observed hovering at around $197.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.05% off its average median price target of $229.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.72% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -28.76% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $193.14, the stock is -6.08% and -8.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.63% off its SMA200. EFX registered -14.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.64%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $24.15B and $5.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.22 and Fwd P/E is 21.20. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.31% and -20.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.70M, and float is at 121.93M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Equifax Inc. (EFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griggs James M,the company’sSVP & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that Griggs James M sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4820.0 shares.

Equifax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Nelson Lisa M (EVP, President International) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $159.58 per share for $15958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7406.0 shares of the EFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, GAMBLE JOHN W JR (EVP, CFO & COO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $165.52 for $2.48 million. The insider now directly holds 46,073 shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX).

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) that is trading -16.59% down over the past 12 months and Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is -11.82% lower over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is 2.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.