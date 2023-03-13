Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is -8.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $121.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $63.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8%.

Currently trading at $61.87, the stock is -15.56% and -16.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -23.35% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -34.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.09%.

The stock witnessed a -25.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is -7.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2380 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $778.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.91. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.74% and -48.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.40% this year.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.71M, and float is at 69.34M with Short Float at 6.45%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kozanian Panos,the company’sEVP, Product Engineering. SEC filings show that Kozanian Panos sold 1,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $68.13 per share for a total of $75965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Mansharamani Leena (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 383 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $68.13 per share for $26094.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22462.0 shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 8,717 shares at an average price of $68.11 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 138,440 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -14.76% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -37.69% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -62.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.