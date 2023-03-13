Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is -0.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.25 and a high of $74.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBIN stock was last observed hovering at around $59.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.75% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -18.92% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.08, the stock is -8.35% and -7.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 2.31% off its SMA200. FBIN registered -21.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.83%.

The stock witnessed a -10.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.62%, and is -8.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has around 11236 employees, a market worth around $7.61B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.14% and -23.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.30M, and float is at 127.72M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -7.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.