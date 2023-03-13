Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -10.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.01% off the consensus price target high of $19.57 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 45.27% higher than the price target low of $13.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.63, the stock is -16.64% and -16.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -14.44% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -33.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.72%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.03%, and is -10.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has around 27584 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.30 and Fwd P/E is 15.57. Distance from 52-week low is 33.63% and -42.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.23M, and float is at 135.24M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.48% down over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is -0.99% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -52.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.