HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.83% Change This Year

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -5.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $71.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $66.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $69.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.61% off the consensus price target high of $80.13 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -9.46% lower than the price target low of $58.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.42, the stock is -5.21% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 1.82% off its SMA200. HDB registered 9.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.03%.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $111.01B and $16.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.38 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.29% and -10.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.18%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 13.63% up over the past 12 months.