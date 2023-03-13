Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 39.75% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) is -15.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 19.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is -15.55% and -16.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -19.68% off its SMA200. HT registered -15.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.78%.

The stock witnessed a -19.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.03%, and is -14.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $293.61M and $405.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.46. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.88% and -36.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 284.60% this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 32.33M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hutchison Thomas J III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hutchison Thomas J III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $8.56 per share for a total of $42800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Gillespie Michael R (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $8.50 per share for $85000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Gillespie Michael R (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 29,887 shares at an average price of $8.45 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -15.08% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -10.88% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -38.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.