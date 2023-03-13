Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.12% Upside

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) is 39.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.63 and a high of $16.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.22, the stock is 10.09% and 18.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 29.50% off its SMA200. IAS registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.58%.

The stock witnessed a 11.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.63%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $408.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.69 and Fwd P/E is 45.77. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.31% and -25.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.78M, and float is at 153.68M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUKUMARAN ANIL,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 1,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $10.87 per share for a total of $11435.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55449.0 shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that SUKUMARAN ANIL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $8.96 per share for $35446.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55055.0 shares of the IAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, SUKUMARAN ANIL (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,955 shares at an average price of $9.56 for $37810.0. The insider now directly holds 59,011 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -32.07% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -32.01% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 10.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.