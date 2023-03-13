Is Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) a good stock to buy now?

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is 17.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.56 and a high of $140.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $137.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.15% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.45% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.49, the stock is 0.01% and 5.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 19.24% off its SMA200. CLH registered 29.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.40%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.24%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 19775 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.79 and Fwd P/E is 17.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.90% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Harbors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.60% this year.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.06M, and float is at 50.55M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BANUCCI EUGENE G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BANUCCI EUGENE G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $133.97 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20618.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that PRESTON JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $134.90 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7627.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Speights Robert (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) disposed off 3,327 shares at an average price of $113.71 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 36,340 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading -23.27% down over the past 12 months and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is 39.79% higher over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is -0.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.