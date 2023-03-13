Is Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) a good stock to buy now?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is -7.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $40.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCRN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.51% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.27% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.52, the stock is -5.59% and -9.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -10.10% off its SMA200. CCRN registered 18.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.39%.

The stock witnessed a -10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.18%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has around 12980 employees, a market worth around $933.72M and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.53. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.68% and -38.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.45M, and float is at 35.26M with Short Float at 13.58%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grieco Cynthia Ann,the company’sVP, Corporate Treasurer. SEC filings show that Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $38556.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11950.0 shares.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Burns William J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 40,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $30.91 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CCRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Ball Susan E (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 14,901 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 155,896 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -10.56% down over the past 12 months. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is -13.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.