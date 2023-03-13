Is Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) a good stock to buy now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is 14.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.43 and a high of $29.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $26.26, the stock is 1.62% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 7.32% off its SMA200. HMC registered -3.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.78%.

The stock witnessed a 7.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.10%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $48.38B and $120.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.51% and -10.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 1.67B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -15.90% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -13.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.