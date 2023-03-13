Is Illumina Inc. (ILMN) a good stock to buy now?

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is -4.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $371.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $202.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.58% off its average median price target of $232.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.97% off the consensus price target high of $303.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -29.34% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $194.01, the stock is -5.81% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -4.24% at the moment leaves the stock -6.98% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -40.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.42%.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.96%, and is -12.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $32.01B and $4.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.36. Profit margin for the company is -96.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.85% and -47.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -655.90% this year.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 156.75M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoyt Aimee L,the company’sSVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $199.06 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2881.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Aravanis Alexander (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $201.74 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2922.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $211.57 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 38,276 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -16.21% down over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -24.56% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is -0.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.