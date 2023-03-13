Is PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) a good stock to buy now?

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) is -38.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $24.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMVP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 64.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is -22.16% and -30.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -52.79% off its SMA200. PMVP registered -71.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.84%.

The stock witnessed a -28.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.88%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -0.19% and -77.83% from its 52-week high.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 44.72M with Short Float at 18.85%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87786.0 shares.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 34,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $21.17 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PMVP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $22.39 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP).

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -43.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.