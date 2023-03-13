Is Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) a good stock to buy now?

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) is 18.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.43 and a high of $30.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQSP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.86% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.33, the stock is 9.78% and 13.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 21.07% off its SMA200. SQSP registered 2.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.61%.

The stock witnessed a 14.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.32%, and is 10.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $867.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.25. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.47% and -14.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.30%).

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Squarespace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.32M, and float is at 83.20M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Courtenay,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that O’Connor Courtenay sold 21,801 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $23.14 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38216.0 shares.

Squarespace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that O’Connor Courtenay (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 7,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $25.23 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38216.0 shares of the SQSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Index Venture Growth Associate (10% Owner) disposed off 668,902 shares at an average price of $20.10 for $13.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP).