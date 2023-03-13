Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is -1.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LADR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.59% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.83% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is -11.67% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. LADR registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.66%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.42%, and is -10.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $543.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.30% and -21.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.10% this year.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.02M, and float is at 112.73M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCormack Pamela,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that McCormack Pamela sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $12.42 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Ladder Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Harris Brian (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $12.54 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the LADR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Porcella Kelly Amanda (Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 150,594 shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading -42.46% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -40.91% lower over the same period. Greystone Housing Impact Invest (GHI) is -8.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.