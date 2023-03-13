MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Is Down -29.37% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is -29.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.32 and a high of $18.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $19.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 29.77% higher than the price target low of $15.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is -9.50% and -21.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.81% off its SMA200. MAG registered -40.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.96%.

The stock witnessed a -17.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.08%, and is -10.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 40.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Distance from 52-week low is 6.98% and -41.62% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 181.00% this year.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.73M, and float is at 97.88M with Short Float at 2.12%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -25.04% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -52.27% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -44.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.