Magna International Inc. (MGA) – The 15.31% Upside Potential Remains

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -6.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $68.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.22% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.72% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.51, the stock is -6.39% and -12.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.99% off its SMA200. MGA registered -11.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.68%.

The stock witnessed a -19.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.53%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $15.48B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.20% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.30% this year.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.90M, and float is at 285.60M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is -44.28% lower over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is 27.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.