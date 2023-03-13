Manchester United plc (MANU) – The 1.23% Upside Potential Remains

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is -13.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.41 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $20.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.11% off the consensus price target high of $30.49 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.5% lower than the price target low of $19.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.09, the stock is -11.86% and -11.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 24.67% off its SMA200. MANU registered 61.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.61%.

The stock witnessed a -13.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.22%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $716.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.99% and -26.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manchester United plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -700.10% this year.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.06M, and float is at 53.36M with Short Float at 5.64%.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading -39.35% down over the past 12 months and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) that is 43.55% higher over the same period.