Momentus Inc. (MNTS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 77.67% Upside

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) is -13.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.74% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -18.44% and -23.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -56.12% off its SMA200. MNTS registered -71.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.34%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.06%, and is -14.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $56.67M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.39% and -85.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.30%).

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.07M, and float is at 79.79M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Momentus Inc. (MNTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kabot Brian,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $15928.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Momentus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Kabot Brian (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $0.91 per share for $18122.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the MNTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Kabot Brian (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.81 for $16126.0. The insider now directly holds 311,824 shares of Momentus Inc. (MNTS).