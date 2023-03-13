MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is -14.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $13.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.93, the stock is -15.09% and -17.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.02% off its SMA200. MRC registered -14.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.64%.

The stock witnessed a -25.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.12%, and is -15.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $895.09M and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.35% and -28.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MRC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 230.40% this year.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.50M, and float is at 81.12M with Short Float at 1.96%.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at MRC Global Inc. (MRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Gillian. SEC filings show that Anderson Gillian sold 5,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $59950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26507.0 shares.

MRC Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that O’Neal Malcolm (SVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $9.61 per share for $30031.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41605.0 shares of the MRC stock.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NOW Inc. (DNOW) that is trading 6.44% up over the past 12 months and Kaman Corporation (KAMN) that is -43.48% lower over the same period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is 32.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.