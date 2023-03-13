Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) down -8.28% since start of the year

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -8.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.31, the stock is -10.78% and -12.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -20.68% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -55.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.98%.

The stock witnessed a -11.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.08%, and is -7.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.75 and Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.42% and -55.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 872.10% this year.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.23M, and float is at 137.55M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUTNICK HOWARD W,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.

Newmark Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that LUTNICK HOWARD W (Chairman) bought a total of 277,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $10.83 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.02 million shares of the NMRK stock.